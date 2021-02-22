Commissioner sounds off on whether the reason for wearing masks is medical or political

St Johns County Commissioner Jeb Smith, will be the special guest speaker Tuesday evening when the Saint Augustine Tea Party invites Historic City News subscribers to attend an open meeting February 23rd beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the World Famous Oasis Restaurant, located at 4000 A1A South in St Augustine Beach.

With so much controversy over whether any benefit is gained by requiring citizens to wear a facemask, local Tea Party members and guests will hear Tuesday the opinion of Commissioner Smith on the arguments — for and against. Smith is a lifelong resident and business owner in St. Johns County. A fifth-generation farmer in Hastings, Jeb is a producer of cattle, hay, and sod. His family has lived, been educated, and worked in St. Johns County for over 100 years.

Many citizens have grown weary as they have lost their jobs, lost their homes, or lost their savings waiting on the end to the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past year. With so many potential motivations, Historic City News subscribers want to know if the reason for wearing masks is medical or political?

In addition to the county commission, Smith has participated in the Industrial Development Authority, Health and Human Services Advisory Committee, the Housing Finance Authority, the State of Florida Health Department Health Leadership Council, the Early Learning Coalition, and the Value Adjustment Board chairman.

After graduating from St. Augustine High School, Jeb continued his pursuit of higher education at the University of Florida with a focus on Food and Resource Economics. He transferred to Ambassador Baptist College in Shelby, North Carolina, and pursued a degree in Pastoral Studies. He has since served as a youth pastor and professor of theology at the Deland School of the Bible. He is now the pastor of God’s Way Baptist Church in Hastings which he founded in 2005.

Jeb and his wife, Wendy, have been happily married for over twenty-six years. They have four children: Jared, Cady, Jeremy, and Cayla. All four were home educated, participated in high school sports, and involved in 4-H. Two have earned their undergraduate degrees and are in the workplace.

A Question and Answer session will follow the presentation, time permitting. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. You may request membership information at the meeting if you are interested.