Brandon Long Honored with Mobility-Equipped Ford F150

Brandon Long, USMC (Ret) of St. Augustine, has been honored with a mobility-equipped 2021 Ford F150 XLT truck in gratitude for his service to the United States military. The recognition was bestowed on Long through donations to the independent nonprofit organization “Wounded Warriors Family Support”. Long was deployed to Afghanistan where he served on active duty from 2009-12.

On December 21, 2010, he stepped on a 40-pound Improvised Explosive Device while he was conducting a foot patrol in preparations of relocating his unit. The extent of his injuries was “severe” according to first reports. However, before reaching home, his family was told the chances of his survival were “extremely slim”.

Historic City News was informed by the charity that Long had sustained traumatic bilateral amputation of his legs, the loss of the tip of the pinky finger on his left hand, traumatic brain damage, and hearing loss. Long had to be revived 8-times prior to his arrival back in the United States. During the explosion, a rock went into Long’s leg then traveled into his chest; causing major internal damage and requiring the removal of 15-feet of his lower intestines.

Ironically, Brandon’s wife gave birth to their daughter, Claire, just 2 days after his accident. He was medically retired from the Marine Corp in September 2012.

Today, Long says that he is very actively involved in his daughter’s day-to-day activities. He said that he was able to relearn skills while his daughter was first learning them.

Brandon said that he enjoys taking adventures together, whether to classes in Taekwondo or Ballet. He is looking forward to teaching her life skills and preparing her for adulthood.