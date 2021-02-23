Updated vaccination locations confirmed

St Johns County Emergency Management updated Historic City News today during the weekly Situation Report related to the locations where Florida residents can be vaccinated, FREE of charge, against infection from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The current priority for vaccination efforts are frontline healthcare workers, staff/residents of long-term care facilities and 65 years and older. CVS and Walgreens continue vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities throughout the county.

COVID-19 Test Collection Site at Regency Square Mall – SEARS, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Flagler Health+/St. Johns County Testing Site at St. Johns County Wind Mitigation Building – 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904-819-3035

Monday – Saturday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Monday – Saturday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm. Pre-registration required for uninsured individuals by calling 904-819-3035

Rapid, antibody, and PCR tests available for a fee.

CareFast+ at Flagler Hospital campus – 110 Health Park Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32086 904.823.3401

CareFast+ at MuraBella -70 Turin Terrace, Suite 110, St. Augustine, FL 32092 904.819.7200

Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County (DOH-SJC) –St. Johns County Health & Human Services Building , 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084. (904) 506-6081

Avencia Medical – Julington Creek Branch, 1633 Race Track Rd, St Johns, FL 32259 904.230.6988

Avencia Medical – Mobile Testing- 1800 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. St. Augustine, FL 32084 904.728.9746.

The Med One Urgent Care- St. Augustine, 841 S Ponce De Leon Blvd Suite 4, St. Augustine, FL 32084

CareSpot – St. Augustine – 2095 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.429.0001

CareSpot – Nocatee – 151 Pine Lake Dr. Ste B, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 – 904.543.3677

CareSpot – Durbin Park, 70 Durbin Pavilion Dr. Ste 101, Saint Johns, FL 32259 – 904.295.0038

CVS Pharmacy · 2703 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine 32084 – 904.824.2838

CVS Pharmacy · 120 St Johns Commons Road, St. Johns, 32259 – 904.824.9177

CVS Pharmacy · (rapid test) 430 State Rd 13, Saint Johns, FL 32259 – 904.287.6369

CVS Pharmacy · 2680 Racetrack Rd, St. Johns, FL 32259 – 904.230.6718

CVS Pharmacy · 1920 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080 – 904.471.2010

CVS Pharmacy · (rapid test) 152 Front Street, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 – 904.285.3634

CVS Pharmacy · 57 Tuscan Way, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904.940.3817

CVS Pharmacy · 175 SR 312, St. Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.824.6167

CVS Pharmacy · 46 E. Watson Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.797.6774

Walgreens Pharmacy · 2801 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine 32084 – 904.810.2200

Ascension St. Vincent’s Health Center – St. Johns – 2001 County Road 210, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904.450.8120