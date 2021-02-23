Updated vaccination locations confirmed

St Johns County Emergency Management updated Historic City News today during the weekly Situation Report related to the locations where Florida residents can be vaccinated, FREE of charge, against infection from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The current priority for vaccination efforts are frontline healthcare workers, staff/residents of long-term care facilities and 65 years and older. CVS and Walgreens continue vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities throughout the county.
- COVID-19 Test Collection Site at Regency Square Mall – SEARS, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Flagler Health+/St. Johns County Testing Site at St. Johns County Wind Mitigation Building – 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904-819-3035
Monday – Saturday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.
- Pre-registration required for uninsured individuals by calling 904-819-3035
- Rapid, antibody, and PCR tests available for a fee.
- CareFast+ at Flagler Hospital campus – 110 Health Park Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32086 904.823.3401
- CareFast+ at MuraBella -70 Turin Terrace, Suite 110, St. Augustine, FL 32092 904.819.7200
- Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County (DOH-SJC) –St. Johns County Health & Human Services Building , 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084. (904) 506-6081
- Avencia Medical – Julington Creek Branch, 1633 Race Track Rd, St Johns, FL 32259 904.230.6988
- Avencia Medical – Mobile Testing- 1800 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. St. Augustine, FL 32084 904.728.9746.
- The Med One Urgent Care- St. Augustine, 841 S Ponce De Leon Blvd Suite 4, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- CareSpot – St. Augustine – 2095 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.429.0001
- CareSpot – Nocatee – 151 Pine Lake Dr. Ste B, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 – 904.543.3677
- CareSpot – Durbin Park, 70 Durbin Pavilion Dr. Ste 101, Saint Johns, FL 32259 – 904.295.0038
- CVS Pharmacy · 2703 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine 32084 – 904.824.2838
- CVS Pharmacy · 120 St Johns Commons Road, St. Johns, 32259 – 904.824.9177
- CVS Pharmacy · (rapid test) 430 State Rd 13, Saint Johns, FL 32259 – 904.287.6369
- CVS Pharmacy · 2680 Racetrack Rd, St. Johns, FL 32259 – 904.230.6718
- CVS Pharmacy · 1920 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080 – 904.471.2010
- CVS Pharmacy · (rapid test) 152 Front Street, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 – 904.285.3634
- CVS Pharmacy · 57 Tuscan Way, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904.940.3817
- CVS Pharmacy · 175 SR 312, St. Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.824.6167
- CVS Pharmacy · 46 E. Watson Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32086 – 904.797.6774
- Walgreens Pharmacy · 2801 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine 32084 – 904.810.2200
- Ascension St. Vincent’s Health Center – St. Johns – 2001 County Road 210, St. Augustine, FL 32092 – 904.450.8120