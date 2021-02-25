Patients receiving either COVID-19 shot locally must provide proof of residency

Historic City News received a Public Health Advisory issued by the State of Florida Department of Health requiring vaccine recipients provide proof of residency (full or part-time in the State of Florida) or proof they are present in Florida for the purpose of providing health care services involving direct contact with patients.

Since the last situation report (+7 days), St Johns County reports +292 new cases, +6 deaths and an additional +10 hospitalizations. The next report will be provided on Monday March 1st.

• The current priority for vaccination efforts are frontline healthcare workers, staff/residents of long-term care facilities and 65 years and older.

• CVS and Walgreens continue vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities throughout the county.