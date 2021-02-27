FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work. Nighttime lane closures Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for water main work and placement of temporary asphalt.

State Road 13 from Race Track Road to Cunningham Terrace (441057-1) Southbound State Road 13 will be closed Friday, March 5 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., and northbound State Road 13 will be closed Saturday, March 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. for water main work.

State Road 16 at Pleasure Lane. Daytime lane closure through March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of an existing power pole.

State Road 16 at Fortner Road. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work in the median.

State Road 16 at Turn Bull Lane. Daytime lane closure Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to repaint the roadway lines in the intersection.

U.S. 1 South from Moses Creek Bridge to State Road 206. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for cleaning roadside ditches.

U.S. 1 South from Gamble Rogers Middle School to Moultrie Creek Bridge. Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairing the roadway shoulder.

U.S. 1 at Seabreeze Square. Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repaint the roadway lines in the intersection.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.