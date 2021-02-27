St Johns County beach toll booths resume collection March 1

Beginning Monday morning, March 1st, Historic City News readers will resume stopping for toll booths on all St Johns County beach access ramps between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. The cost for daily passes is $10 for County residents and non-residents, and $5 for disabled and active military beach visitors.

Annual on-beach driving passes are also available for purchase at the office of St Johns County tax collector Dennis Hollingsworth, for $50 to County residents, $100 to non-residents, $40 to disabled visitors. Disabled veterans with identification may obtain annual passes at no cost.

Additionally, all 2020 annual on-beach driving passes have been extended through the 2021 beach season. If you purchased a 2020 on-beach driving pass, please retain your sticker as it cannot be replaced. Loss of a 2020 on-beach driving pass will require purchase a new sticker.

Lifeguards will begin limited patrols in March (this weekend) with full lifeguard coverage beginning on Memorial Day Weekend, beginning Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the holiday celebrated on Monday, May 31, 2021.