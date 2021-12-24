County beach driving passes for 2022 are now on sale

St Johns County Tax Collector Dennis Hollingsworth reported to Historic City News that his offices are now selling Beach Driving Passes for 2022, suggesting that they make “great stocking stuffers” for the holiday season.

St Johns County resident passes are $50 and require proper identification. Non-resident passes are $100 and handicap passes are $40. Passes will be available during normal business hours at the following locations through March 1, 2022:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St Augustine

Tax Collector’s DuPont Center Office – 6658 US1 South, St Augustine

Tax Collector’s Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd, St Johns

Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach

St Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Rd., St Augustine

St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Boulevard, St Augustine Beach

Residents must present a valid I.D. with a St Johns County address or present proof of property tax payments in St Johns County to purchase a resident pass.

A handicap hangtag or proof of qualification must be presented when requesting a handicap pass. Disabled military members are eligible for a free annual pass by showing their military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying disabled status.

Resident, non-resident, and handicap passes are also available for purchase through CivicRec. Delivery for passes purchased online may take up to two weeks. Vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2022. After March 1, beach passes will be available for purchase at the same rate at tollbooth locations and online.

For more information about annual beach driving passes, please call the St Johns County Beach Services Office at 904-209-0331.