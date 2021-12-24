Sixteen arrests were made in Operation Bad Santa this Christmas

In a collaboration between the Property Crimes Unit, Intelligence Unit, and Loss Prevention at local retail stores, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported to Historic City News that they conducted “Operation Bad Santa” during this Christmas shopping season.

Operation Bad Santa resulted in sixteen people being arrested with two having charges filed against them. The purpose of Operation Bad Santa was to combat ongoing retail theft in St. Johns County.

The following subjects were arrested for the following charges:

▪️Tashari Curry, Jessy Adams, Harold McMonigal, Tina Brown, Sean Gaskins, Eric Hudson, Adrian Tarver, Joshua Gaines, Lilliana Leonard, Italeigh Kelley, Ashunti Jordan, Jewelvaria, and Janala Wilcox were all arrested for retail theft.

▪️Eric Hudson: Arrested for retail theft and an outstanding warrant

▪️J’Mani Pace: Arrested for retail theft, battery on a law enforcement officer (x2), resisting arrest with violence (x2), and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. After contact with law enforcement, J’Mani Pace fled on foot while armed with a concealed firearm then fought and resisted Deputies as they attempted to take him into custody.

▪️Janae Tribune: Arrested for retail theft and possession of marijuana. She was also arrested for grand theft for a prior theft at another retail store which we were actively investigating; however, until she arrived during Operation Bad Santa she was unable to be identified.

▪️Brennise Farrington: Arrested for retail theft. She was also arrested for grand theft for a prior theft at another retail store which we were actively investigating; however, until she arrived during Operation Bad Santa she was unable to be identified.