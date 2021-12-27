Deputy Amy Skinner replaces Birchim as Planning and Building Director

Amy Skinner, Deputy Director of Planning and Building for the City of St Augustine since 2016, has been appointed to replace recently promoted Planning and Building Director David Birchim. Skinner has worked for the city for a total of 15 years.

She started as a Planning Technician in 1989, but in 1997 left the city to work as a consultant. Additionally, Skinner worked for the City of Bunnell for several years. She returned to the City of St Augustine in 2014.

City Manager John Regan said in his announcement, “Amy is unquestionably the right person to take the helm of the Planning and Building Department. With her skill sets and extensive background, she will bring a fresh, new perspective to the leadership role of the department.”

David Birchim now serves in a newly created position of Assistant City Manager, responsible for strategic initiatives.

Meredith Breidenstein will continue in her position as Assistant City Manager, overseeing administrative, departmental, and financial operations.