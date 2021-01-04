County Manager: No appointment – No vaccination

On Friday, Historic City News was notified to participate in a press conference called by health department officials as well as county management and public safety agencies in St Johns County to announce a substantial change in the way the county will administer future vaccinations against COVID-19, the nuevo coronavirus.

St. Johns County has now partnered with the Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccinations more efficiently and effectively through an expanded program. Beginning TODAY, Monday, January 4th, all vaccinations will be administered by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center located at 1300 Duval Street in West Augustine.

“Vaccinations will no longer be administered by the Department of Health at the Health and Human Services Building, and the program will no longer be available on a first-come, first-serve basis,” County Administrator Hunter Conrad told media representatives. “Those without an appointment will not receive a vaccination and will be required to return in the future once an appointment has been made.“

However, there are no available appointments currently to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from St. Johns County. The remainder of St. Johns County’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations are currently designated for persons ages 65-years-old, or older, as well as frontline healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients, in accordance with State guidelines.

Once St. Johns County receives a new allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, a registration system will be launched for residents to make an appointment to receive a first dose of the vaccine. Those who receive the initial dose will be provided with a follow-up appointment to receive their second dose — at least 24 days later. Second doses will be administered at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Text “SJCVACCINE” to 888777 on your smartphone or other mobile device to receive first-priority text alerts, including instructions for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in St. Johns County. For updates regarding the COVID-19 vaccination program, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 904.295.3711. You can also visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations.