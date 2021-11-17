Dean elected Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners

During the special reorganizational meeting of the St Johns County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, Historic City News welcomed District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean to the dais to serve as Chairman for the coming year. Christian Whitehurst, Commissioner for District 1, was elected to serve as Vice Chairman.

After the brief election and installation ceremony held Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021, at the St Johns County Auditorium, the outgoing chairman, Jeremiah R. Blocker, received a special presentation from the newly elected Chair.

Paul M. Waldron, the commissioner for District 3, also attended the meeting and participated in the election of officers. The District 2 seat remains unfilled following the resignation of Commissioner Jeb Smith, announced at the last meeting.

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Commissioner Smith’s term.