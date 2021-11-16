Outlet Mall receives go-ahead for redevelopment

At this morning’s regular meeting of the St Johns County Commission, a proposal to redevelop the St Augustine Outlet Mall into a maximum of 99,500 square feet of retail space received unanimous support.

The owner of the property, LVP St. Augustine Outlets, LLC, represented by Rogers Towers attorney Ellen Avery Smith, also received approval to develop 350 new multi-family residential units and the possibility to build a movie theatre.

The owner wants to redevelop the existing property into a mixed-used space on 31 acres of land. The site is located at the corner of Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive within the St. Augustine Centre PUD, which is north of SR-16 and east of I-95.

The approval will allow the St Augustine Outlet Mall to close indoor mall space, a concept the owner says has been producing less revenue since they pushed for development in June 2021.

This request was heard by the Planning and Zoning Agency at their regularly scheduled public hearing on October 7, 2021, and was unanimously recommended for approval on a 7-0 vote.

Heard as the first matter of business after the special reorganizational meeting of the Commission this morning and after the resignation of District 2 Commissioner Jeb Smith, the request received unanimous approval of the newly constituted Board on a 4-0 vote.

The next meeting of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for December 7, 2021.