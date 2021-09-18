DeSantis appoints St Johns County Judge Lauren P Blocker

Twenty new judges have been appointed in Florida and Historic City News was informed that one of those new judges is coming to the 7th Judicial Circuit for St Johns County. Altogether, nine of the twenty judges will fill new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature, bringing to 150 the total judicial appointments made by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Blocker has been a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach in St. Johns County since approximately December 17, 2017. She and her husband, St Johns County Commission chairman Jeremiah Blocker, were married on July 31, 2010, and they have two small children. Commissioner Blocker is a practicing attorney, military veteran, and current member of the Florida National Guard.

Judge Blocker was born in St Louis, Missouri and resided in Florida since 1988. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida Coastal School of Law; earning her Juris Doctor degree December 11, 2010. She reportedly ranked 1 out of a class of 466 with a 3.90 GPA.

She was admitted to practice law in Florida on April 14, 2011. Her stated net worth as of August is $328,640, and she disclosed no remarkable outstanding debts nor interests in private businesses that could cause conflicts.

The newly appointed Judge Blocker has served as corporate counsel to Fidelity Information Services in Jacksonville since 2018. She previously worked as a judicial law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judges Carol Mirando and Patricia Barksdale and U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.