Honoring a true American delicacy – the cheeseburger

Historic City News readers will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day today, Saturday, September 18, 2021, in many local and national restaurants across the United States.

Festivities at participating restaurants include discounts and deals that will have you celebrating, too! Here’s a look at some of the deals we’ve heard are being offered:

McDonald’s

Download the McDonald’s app and you can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents on Saturday, according to Today. You can also earn extra reward points on the app for future freebies.

You can take advantage of the McDonald’s app and its reward program for free.

Wendy’s

Through the end of the week, download Wendy’s app and order the Buy One – Get One deal on any premium cheeseburger. The deal includes the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger and the Baconator, according to its website and Thrillist.

You can earn 10 reward points for every $1 spent through the rewards program.

Red Robin

Bring a friend to Red Robin and purchase two burgers. According to Brand Eating, you’ll get the second one at 50% off. We won’t judge if you order two for yourself.

The offer is good for the restaurant’s royalty program members through Sunday. If you aren’t already a member, it is free to sign up. Oh, and did we mention bottomless steak fries?

Applebee’s

Brand Eating also reported that you can purchase any Applebee’s burger, along with fries and a 30-ounce soft drink, for just $9.99 on Saturday.

The deal is available through Applebee’s website or its mobile app.