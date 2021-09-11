A Ceremony of Remembrance today at 8:30 a.m.

A Ceremony of Remembrance will be held today at 8:30 a.m.

The City of St. Augustine will continue the annual tradition of holding its Ceremony of Remembrance, a community gathering to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Historic City News will attend as we have each year.

Our readers are invited and encouraged to participate in the community ceremony which will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department’s main station, 101 Malaga Street.

A moment of silence will be observed at 8:45.