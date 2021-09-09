Enough fentanyl to kill the population of St Johns and Flagler County combined

During the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Historic City News was informed that enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, more than the population of St Johns and Flagler County combined, was seized by deputies in Palm Coast.

The owner of the residence located at 17 Blasdell Court in Palm Coast, Brian Pirraglia, and a tenant of the home, Michael Connelly, were present and arrested on various drug paraphernalia charges, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

During a search of the kitchen, deputies recovered a large plastic baggie containing 510 grams of fentanyl and a plastic jar labeled “Protein” containing 406 grams of fentanyl. Also recovered were used hypodermic syringes and needles, multiple spoons with white powdery residue, a silicone smoking pipe with burnt cannabis residue, and multiple glass containers with residue.

A total of 41.2 grams of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim were recovered. Sulfamethoxazole is an antibiotic and Trimethoprim is commonly used to treat bacterial infections of the bladder or kidney. Both substances require a prescription from a physician.

Connelly is being charged with:

possession of drug paraphernalia equipment

possession of a legend drug without prescription

He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Pirraglia is being charged with:

possession of drug paraphernalia equipment

He is being held on a $500 bond

Additional charges for trafficking fentanyl are pending lab results from the evidence being tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.