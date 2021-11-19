Enjoy Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park during Thanksgiving

The Office of Public Affairs for St Johns County reported to Historic City News yesterday that readers will be able to enjoy the Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park during the coming Thanksgiving holiday.

The beachfront park and adjoining parking lot will be open from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, for pedestrian beach access. Vehicles are not allowed to drive on this beach.

After November 28th, the County will resume the temporary closure of Mickler’s Landing on Monday through Friday to allow crews to resume work on the ongoing dune enhancement project. For more information about the FEMA Dune Enhancement Project, please visit https://url.historiccity.com/u3o

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will remain accessible to the public on Saturdays and Sundays during dune enhancement. The beach is located on the southern end of Ponte Vedra Beach and just north of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Reserve.

Horseback riding is allowed during designated times, but only with a special permit. There is room to park trucks and horse trailers in the parking lot.

Facilities normally available at Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park:

Off-beach parking

Handicapped-accessible dune walkover from the parking area

Restrooms

Showers

Pavilion with picnic tables

Lifeguards staffed seasonally

Leashed dogs are allowed