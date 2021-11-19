Governor DeSantis signs legislation to protect individual freedoms

From a special press conference held in (Let’s Go) Brandon, Florida, Historic City News reporters learned that Governor Ron DeSantis has signed, sealed, and delivered a win for individual freedoms in our state through four tough-fought bills recently passed during a special session of the Florida Legislature.

The legislation signed today is the strongest pro-freedom, anti-mandate action taken by any state in the nation. The Bills became law effective upon the Governor’s signature.

“I told Floridians that we would protect their jobs and today we made that the law,” said Governor DeSantis. “Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida. I’m thankful to the Florida Legislature for joining me in standing up for freedom.”

Governor DeSantis was joined by Florida Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson to sign the legislation that will protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for students.

Mandates are now prohibited in Florida. The new laws address mandates, vaccinations during public health emergencies, a State Plan for Florida Occupational Safety and Health, and Public Records.

In Florida, effective immediately:

✓ Private Employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates are prohibited.

✓ Employers who violate these employee health protections will be fined.

✓ Government entities may not require COVID-19 vaccinations of anyone, including employees.

✓ Educational institutions may not require students to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

✓ School districts may not have school face mask policies.

✓ School districts may not quarantine healthy students.

✓ Students and parents may sue violating school districts and recover costs and attorney’s fees.

Employees are now able to choose from numerous exemptions, including health or religious concerns; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; as well as past recovery from COVID-19.

Employees can also choose to opt for periodic testing as an exemption and, if they do, the employers must cover the costs of the testing for employees.

Small businesses that employ 99 workers or less, will face a fine of $10,000 per employee violation. Medium and big businesses will face a fine of $50,000 per employee violation.