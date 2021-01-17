FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Parkway and I-95. Daytime lane closures through January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for median and curb work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-A1A at San Pelayo Court. Daytime lane closures through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for installing a new crosswalk.

SR-16 from Collins Drive to I-95. Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for regrading of the ditch.

SR-16 just east of Whisper Ridge. Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement.

SR-16 at Fortner Road. Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work on the roadway.

SR-9B over Durbin Creek. Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over Durbin Creek for routine bridge maintenance.

SR-206 at I-95 (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving related to the I-95 resurfacing project.

SR-207 over Cracker Branch. Daytime lane closures Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over Cracker Branch about a quarter mile west of South Dancy Avenue for routine bridge maintenance.

US-1 at I-95 (434619-1) Daytime lane closures at the on and off ramps weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving related to the I-95 resurfacing project.

US-1 at Roehrs Road. Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacing FPL power pole.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive to Venetian Boulevard (445799-1) Temporary closure of the southbound roadway for construction in the southbound lanes for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with southbound traffic being diverted onto the northbound side of US-1.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound US-1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.