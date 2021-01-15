Local attorney lands in jail when he exchanges narcotics for legal fees

The FDLE Tri-County Narcotics Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested 33-year-old criminal defense attorney, Michael Stover of St. Johns County, and charged him with purchasing Adderall, a controlled substance. Stover served as an Assistant State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit before transitioning to private practice. Historic City News learned that the drug Adderall is an amphetamine that requires a prescription to obtain.

Stover was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2015. In January 2021, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force received information that Stover was requesting and subsequently receiving narcotics as payment of fees for legal services.

During the law enforcement surveillance operation, Stover was observed meeting with a person where he took possession of Adderall pills. The total amount of Adderall equaled 60-pills with a cumulative weight of five grams.

Stover was booked into the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit.

The Tri-County Narcotics Task Force is comprised of FDLE, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and Palatka Police Department.