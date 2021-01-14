Volunteer of the Year honored by Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway, Inc. are pleased to announce their 2020 Volunteer of the Year, Captain Adam Morley. Currently serving as vice president of the organization, Morley was recognized for his service to the Friends of A1A and presented with the annual volunteer service award, at the Coastal Policy Center in Marineland, Florida last month.

Presenting the award, Friends of A1A President Marge Rooyakkers commended Morley, co-owner of Genung’s Fish Camp in Crescent Beach and co-chair of the organization’s International Coastal Cleanup efforts each year, for his volunteerism as well as his out-of-the-box thinking, leading to the creation of projects like the “A1A Scenic Byway Litter Removal” pilot program, set to launch in spring of 2021.

“Adam was selected as our Volunteer of the Year for 2020 because he constantly steps up to get the job done,” Rooyakkers told local Historic City News reporters. “From the International Coastal Cleanup to moving topsoil to make a memorial garden, he’s always at the ready. Whether it’s helping truck display boards, distribute A1A Scenic Byway maps, or running The Litter Gitter boat to collect debris from the Intracoastal Waterway, he’s a good man with a big heart.”

Morley, a professional boat captain and staunch voice for environmental causes across the region, joined the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway in 2015, helping spearhead the organization’s efforts to include environmentally-conscious messaging, especially at educational events like the annual A1A Kids Ocean Day Florida event.

“It’s been a wonderful and rewarding experience being a part of the Friends,” said Morley. “Their mission statement and my personal goals for our community align in a way that makes volunteering an easy and enjoyable task.”

The Friends of A1A are preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their designation as Florida Scenic Highways in 2021, followed by the 20th anniversary of the A1A Scenic & Historic Byway’s National Scenic Byway designation in 2022. For more information, visit www.scenica1a.org