St. Augustine Beach elects Mayor, Vice Mayor and Commissioners

Communications and Events Coordinator Melinda Conlon reported to Historic City News that at the City Commission Meeting on Monday, January 4, 2021, the City of St. Augustine Beach elected its Mayor, Vice Mayor and installed two Commissioners.

Margaret England who has served as Mayor for the last year, was elected to serve for another year.

“I am humbled and honored to serve another year as Mayor of St Augustine Beach with such a great team of Commissioners, professional staff, and interested, engaged residents,” England said.

Don Samora who has served on the Commission for three years, was elected as Vice Mayor and remarked that he is honored to serve the St. Augustine Beach Community. He says he is looking forward to serving his 4th year as Vice Mayor.

Ernesto Torres was sworn in as a Commissioner and received a special plaque for his years of service on the Code Enforcement Board where he served before being elected to the City Commission.

Investiture for his second term was also held for Dylan Rumrell.

In addition to the elections, former Chief of St. Augustine Beach Police and newly elected Sheriff of St. Johns County, Robert Hardwick, received a special plaque for his years of dedication and service to the City of St. Augustine Beach.

The next regular City Commission will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. This is a public meeting, and the public is invited to attend. For more information, please visit: www.staugbch.com