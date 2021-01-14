Limited hours Monday January 18 at St Johns County offices

Historic City News was informed that in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the following County offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, January 19th, according to County Director of Communications, Michael Ryan.

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, the Pet Center, office of the Clerk of Courts, office of the Supervisor of Elections, the office of the Property Appraiser, and the office of the St Johns County Tax Collector.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collections will be not be affected. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.