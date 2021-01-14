Publix Super Markets will offer COVID-19 vaccinations locally by appointment

Yesterday, the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis announced to local Historic City News reporters that select Publix stores in St Johns County will begin offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, continuing a rollout of vaccination efforts at other Publix locations across the state.
Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix? According to Publix’s website, only healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff in long-term healthcare facilities, and persons 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine currently.
Here is a list of the stores offering vaccinations to those eligible to receive them.
St. Johns County
- Bartram Market, 155 Bartram Market Drive, St. Johns, FL
- Nocatee Town Center, 120 Marketside Ave., Ponte Vedra, FL
- The Shoppes at Palm Valley, 3777 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra, FL
- Sawgrass Village, 220 Front Street, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- Cobblestone Village at St. Augustine, 125 Jenkins St., St. Augustine, FL
- Anastasia Plaza, 1033 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine, FL
- Vilano Beach Town Center, 55 Ava Way, St. Augustine, FL
- Shoppes At Murabella, 84 Tuscan Way, St. Augustine, FL
- Shoppes at Mission Trace, 955 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL
- Moultrie Square, 4255 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL
- The Shoppes at Palencia Commons, 7462 US Hwy. 1 North, St. Augustine, FL
- Julington Village, 450 State Road 13, St. Johns, FL
- Plantation Plaza, 2750 Racetrack Road, St. Johns, FL
- John’s Creek Center, 2845 County Road 210, West St. Johns, FL
Flagler County
- Beach Village, 414 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach
- Publix at Palm Coast Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
- Belle Terre Crossings, 4950 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
- Island Walk at Palm Coast, 250 Palm Coast Pkwy., NE, Palm Coast