FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Duval County line. Nighttime lane closures Monday through I-95 from SR-207 to the Duval County line. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repaint the roadway lines.

International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Parkway and I-95. Daytime lane closures through January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for median and curb work.

King Street over the San Sebastian River. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. soil and pavement work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-A1A at San Pelayo Court. Daytime lane closures Wednesday through January 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for installing a new crosswalk.

SR-16 from Collins Drive to Royal St. Augustine Parkway. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for regrading of the ditch.

SR-16 from Woodlawn Road to I-95. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for regrading of the ditch.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive to Venetian Boulevard (445799-1) Temporary closure of the southbound roadway for construction in the southbound lanes for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with southbound traffic being diverted onto the northbound side of US-1.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound US-1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 at the Public Library (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project. Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repaint the roadway lines.

