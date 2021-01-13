St Johns County receives 500 vaccine allotment from the State

Historic City News has confirmed that registration will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, for 500 vaccination appointments on Friday January 15, 2021. Earlier in the week, the County’s Director of Communications Michael Ryan had announced that no date was known concerning future distribution of the vaccine used for COVID-19 immunization.

The form to schedule an appointment will not be active until registration opens. The link is https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz

“If you or a family member are unable to make an appointment on the website, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning,” Ryan updated local news reporters on Tuesday. “You will not be able to register an appointment through the hotline prior to 9:00 a.m.”

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability. The January 8, 2021 batch contained 800 doses and was completely booked within the first 10-minutes of open registration. More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.

FRAUD ALERT: St. Johns County’s COVID-19 Eventbrite vaccination registration system DOES NOT require credit card payment information. If you encounter a website requiring payment information to book an appointment, it is not the official St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination registration page. The direct link to the St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination registration page is https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz For more information, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) or visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations For updates regarding St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination program, text SJCVACCINE to 888777.