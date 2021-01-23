FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

Northbound and southbound daytime single lane closures with flagging operations are planned on SR-A1A at the Bridge of Lions Tuesday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance. Drivers are encouraged to download the FL-511 app to plan ahead and avoid delays.

I-95 at the rest area entrance and exit ramps north of US-1 (Exit 298) (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Parkway and I-95. Daytime lane closures through February 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for median and curb work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures from Sunday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. and weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-16 from Collins Drive to Varella Avenue. Daytime lane closure Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pavement testing.

SR-16 at Fortner Road. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work on the roadway.

SR-206 at I-95 (434619-1) Nighttime ramp closures Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving related to the I-95 resurfacing project. I-95 northbound ramps are scheduled to close Sunday night and I-95 southbound ramps are scheduled to close Monday night. Detours will be in place.

SR-A1A from Magnolia Dunes Circle to Bowers Lane. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repairs.

US-1 in St. Johns County. Nighttime moving operation Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for routine sign maintenance.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive to Venetian Boulevard (445799-1) Temporary closure of the southbound roadway for construction in the southbound lanes for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with southbound traffic being diverted onto the northbound side of US-1.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound US-1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 South from Watson Road to SR-206. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch cleaning.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.