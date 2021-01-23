Guest: I love the new Castillo de San Marcos stamp

I love the new Castillo de San Marcos stamp

Derek Boyd Hankerson

St. Augustine

I recently learned that the United States Postal Service issued a new stamp featuring a popular historic attraction in our town.

If you have not seen it, the new postage stamp immortalizes the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

In the early 1900’s, Republican President William Howard Taft appointed my great grandfather to serve as the first negro postmaster of Armstrong in St Johns County, Florida.

I am thrilled to have grown up here as part of the family of Rev. Joseph Henry Hankerson. I was taught to value education, Christianity, and both military and community service.

I am excited to discover this new postage stamp highlighting a destination in our unique and beautiful county.