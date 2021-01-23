Guest: COVID-19 vaccine update from State Representative Stevenson

Representative Cyndi Stevenson

Florida House District 17

I wanted to provide an update to local Historic City News subscribers and share some links where you can obtain information about COVID-19, including when and where you can get vaccines in St. Johns County and other counties in Florida.

Stevenson said that the state and county health departments have the capacity to distribute more vaccines than they are; however, they are distributing all vaccines that they are receiving. Furthermore, many healthcare providers are now assisting in the distribution in Florida.

“Please remember that there are many people trying to register currently for a limited number of vaccines. This is a historic mass vaccination effort,” Stevenson said. “It is going to take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Until you can receive your vaccination, please continue to follow the safety protocols that are in place for everyone’s protection.”

For those who are still anxious to receive the vaccine, Stevenson offered reassurance. She announced that many more partners stand ready to aid in the effort — as supply becomes available. She reminded reporters that everyone’s patience and understanding are essential and appreciated.

To get information by telephone and e-mail:

For people who would rather use the telephone or email to get information, you may call the St. Johns County Department of Health hotline (904) 506-6081. You may also call the St. Johns County Emergency Operation Center 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (904) 295-3711.

The Florida Department of Health Hotline is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week by dialing toll-free 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov

To access Information online:

Visit the St. Johns County Health Department website for updates and current appointment availability.

You may also visit the St. Johns County general website.

Florida has administered 1.3 million doses of the vaccine. Almost 22,000 of those vaccines were distributed in St. Johns County. For people who received their first dose of vaccine, a second dose is being reserved.

Florida residents are not limited based on where they live in the state. You may get vaccinated outside of St. Johns County. The Florida Vaccine Locator will be updated as vaccine supplies to Florida increase:

Here are links to alerts from some neighboring Health Departments.

Flagler County Health Department

Duval County Health Department

Clay County Health Department

Statewide & County-by-County Vaccines Administered:

State Updates

County-by-County Updates

Current Situation In Florida-Statewide

Current Statistics

As of Wednesday, January 20th, The State of Florida has opened a State-operated vaccine site at the old Sears at Regency Square Mall. As of today, the only way to make an appointment is by calling 866-200-3762. Online appointment capacity is being added soon.

The same site at Regency is still conducting free COVID-19 rapid tests. To make an appointment Register for an appointment at a State Testing Location

“Please do not hesitate to contact me if my office can be of assistance. We are here to serve you and your family,” Stevenson said.