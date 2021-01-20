Register Thursday to receive free COVID-19 vaccination appointment

St. Johns County officials reported to Historic City News that they have received an allotment of 1,950 Pfizer vaccines from the State of Florida this week. Online COVID-19 Vaccination Registration reopens tomorrow, Thursday January 21 at 9:00 a.m., for vaccination appointments on January 22, 25, and 27.

You may schedule an appointment by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or by calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. You will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline prior to 9:00 a.m.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability. More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines. Florida residents can register with any local or county health organization or participating Publix Supermarket to receive the vaccination without charge.

For updates regarding St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination program, please visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations or text SJCVACCINE to 888777.