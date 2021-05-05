FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

SR-A1A at the Hospital Creek Bridge. Daytime lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for bridge construction.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for work on the traffic signals.

SR-207 at South Darcy Avenue. Daytime lane closures Friday and Saturday (April 30-May 1) for FPL power pole replacement.

SR-312 from Hilltop Road to SR-312. Nighttime lane closures Sunday through May 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for inspecting and cleaning of the drainage pipes.

US-1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on US-1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

