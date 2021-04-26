Miguel: Freedom not Socialism at April Tea Party meeting

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites all Historic City News subscribers to attend their open meeting tomorrow night, Tuesday April 27th at 6:30 pm, at Norma D’s Kitchen, located at 224 N Main Street in Hastings Florida. The featured speaker will be Luis Miguel, a North Florida-based conservative news writer, activist, and Republican Party official, who has officially entered the 2022 GOP Primary Election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Marco Rubio.

Luis Miguel, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, is known for his extensive writings in both print and online platforms for The New American magazine. Miguel also speaks regularly on a number of conservative radio programs, including Bill Martinez Live, The Daily Review With Keith Hanson, and Focus Today With Perry Atkinson.

Luis will outline his campaign platform and discuss the underpinnings of The Integrity Act — his comprehensive proposal to restore trust in American elections as well as the freedoms guaranteed by the First and Second Amendment.

Miguel writes for the members of his national audience on globalism, mass migration, communist subversion in government, and voter fraud in the 2020 election. Miguel considers himself a constitutionalist who believes in vastly reducing the size and power of the federal government. He believes the Founding Fathers never envisioned an American republic where the self-serving agenda of bureaucrats and politicians was given more importance than the needs of the citizens who they serve.

Come early for free parking and the best seats. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation, time permitting. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. Members are encouraged to bring a guest.

Like this: Like Loading...