FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for shoulder work.

I-95 at U.S. 1 (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

South Ponte Vedra Boulevard from Tides Edge Place to Beachside Drive. Daytime lane closures through June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacing FPL utility hardware.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for curb and sidewalk work.

State Road 206 at I-95. Daytime lane closures Thursday and Friday for taking soil samples along the roadway.

State Road 207 from Lightsey Road to State Road 312. Nighttime lane closures through May 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for cleaning and inspecting drainage pipes.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 over the San Sebastian River. Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

