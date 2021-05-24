Rich will discuss Constitutionally Guaranteed Freedoms

The Saint Augustine Tea Party has invited all Historic City News readers to attend their next open meeting on Tuesday, May 25th at 6:30 p.m., to be held at Norma D’s Kitchen, 224 N Main Street in Hastings Florida.

The featured speaker for Tuesday’s meeting will be former St Johns County Commission chairman, and commissioner, Ben Rich. He is a retired military officer and Special Agent for the U.S. Customs Service. He left in 1999 with approximately 30 years of service.

His credentials include U.S. Navy (classified), U.S. Army Special Agent, Deputy U.S. Marshal, Special Agent, Instructor as well as serving as a municipal police officer. Additionally, Rich is an author who wrote the fictional novel, FADED COLORS.

You are encouraged to join in as Rich leads a round house discussion of his views of our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Rich asks, “Is the Deep State real?” “What is the model for a One World Government?” “What is propaganda in America today?” followed by a Question and Answer period, time permitting.

There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Norma D’s Kitchen

224 North Main Street

Hastings, FL

Like this: Like Loading...