St Johns County Memorial holiday hours

St Johns County Communications Division, Director of Communications Michael Ryan, reported to Historic City News the official closings for all departments of county government in observance of Memorial Day.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will not be delayed. The Stratton Road and Tillman Ridge solid waste scale houses will remain open on the holiday during standard business hours.

All offices, branches, and departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, library branches and bookmobiles, the Pet Center, the Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, and the Office of the Clerk of Court, will be closed Monday, May 31st.

All offices and branches will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, June 1st.

