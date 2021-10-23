FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for rumble strip and pavement marking installation. Nighttime lane closures at SR-206, at US-1 and at the rest areas Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

SR-A1A at Ocean Gallery Drive South

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

SR-13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work on traffic signals and miscellaneous construction items.

SR-13 from Remington Forest Drive to Worthington Parkway

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

SR-13 from Fruit Cove Baptist Church to David Pond Boulevard

Daytime lane closure Saturday from 7:45 to 9 a.m. for the Fruit Cove MOVE 5K permitted event.

SR-16 at Fortner Road

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for median work.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The inside travel lanes of northbound and southbound US-1 between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard are closed for construction in the median. Traffic will use the outside travels lanes, allowing one lane of traffic in both directions.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1)

Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.