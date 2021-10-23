Delaney named fifth president of Flagler College

The Flagler College Board of Trustees announced to Historic City News yesterday that former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney has been officially named as the fifth president of Flagler College.

Delaney is the President Emeritus of the University of North Florida, where he served as president for 15 years before retiring. He served as the interim chancellor of the Florida university system in 2008-09, and he served as mayor of Jacksonville from 1995 to 2003.

“This is truly an exciting time in the college’s history, and as an alumnus of the college, I am thrilled to know that my alma mater has found such an experienced and renowned leader,” said Judge Chuck Tinlin, vice-chair of the Board of Trustees.

In July, Delaney began a one-year interim term, but, according to the release from Flagler, “quickly demonstrated he possesses the experience and vision making him the ideal fit for the next president of Flagler College.”

“We, the Board of Trustees, are confident we have found the right leader in Mr. Delaney,” said Rick Groux, chairman of the board.