FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday (December 22) from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for road work.

Nighttime lane closures at SR-206 and at US-1 Sunday through Wednesday (December 22) from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for road work.

SR-207 at SR-207A. Daytime road closures Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. for FPL to replace the existing wire crossing SR-207.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) Lane closures will be in place Monday through Wednesday (December 20-22) around the clock between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday (December 20-21) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures northbound Sunday through Wednesday (December 19-22) from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.