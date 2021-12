Local restaurants and attractions that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

St Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau reported to Historic City News that the following local restaurants and attractions will be open with modified hours on Christmas Eve and will be open on Christmas Day.

Here is a list of local restaurants where you can enjoy Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meals with loved ones. In most cases reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead to make sure your group can be accommodated.

Attractions Open on Christmas Day

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Old Town Trolley Tours Nights of Lights Tours

Hours: 6-9:30 p.m.

Fort Mose Historic State Park Museum

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.