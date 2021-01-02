FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from the Flagler County line to State Road 207 (434619-1-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Parkway and I-95

Daytime lane closures Monday through January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for median and curb work.

King Street over the San Sebastian River

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. soil and pavement work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road 9B at Durbin Creek

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.



State Road 13 over Julington Creek

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 16 from Collins Drive to Inman Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work.

State Road 206 from Pedro Menendez High School to I-95

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 from Island Landing Drive to Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary closure of the southbound roadway for construction in the southbound lanes for the construction project at State Road 313 at U.S. 1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with southbound traffic being diverted onto the northbound side of U.S. 1.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound U.S. 1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.