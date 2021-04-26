FDOT Northeast Florida Road Closures and Work Zone Awareness Week

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation is commemorating Work Zone Awareness Week to remind motorists to practice extra caution when traveling through work zones. Governor DeSantis signed an official proclamation recognizing Work Zone Awareness Week with the goal of protecting vulnerable workers as they build and maintain Florida’s transportation infrastructure.

Florida invests billions of dollars each year in construction projects to improve our transportation system, creating numerous ongoing work zones.

“Work zone safety is everyone’s job,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “As workers do their part to improve, rebuild, and maintain our roadways, motorists should use extra caution, adhere to all posted work zone speed limits, and remove all distractions for safety.”

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

I-95 at the rest areas (northbound MM 302 and southbound MM 303) (434619-1) Daytime lane closures for northbound Wednesday and southbound Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of truck parking lot sensors.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

South Ponte Vedra Boulevard from Tides Edge Place to Guana River Road. Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for power pole replacement.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for curb and sidewalk reconstruction.

State Road 16 at Tomoka Pines Drive. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction at the Grand Oaks entrance.

State Road 207 at Wildwood Drive. Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signal/lighting pole foundation installation.

State Road 207 at South Darcy Avenue. Daytime lane closures Friday and Saturday (April 30-May 1) for FPL power pole replacement.

State Road 312 from Hilltop Road to State Road 312. Nighttime lane closures Sunday through May 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for inspecting and cleaning of the drainage pipes.

State Road A1A North from Solana Road to J. Turner Boulevard. Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch cleaning.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

According to 2016-2019 statewide crash data, Florida experienced more than 47,000 work zone-related crashes, including more than 300 fatalities and more than 1,800 severe injuries. To reduce crashes in work zones, FDOT’s current practices include supporting traffic laws within the work zone with signage, public awareness and education regarding work zone safety, and partnering with law enforcement to strategically address driver behavior, locations, and conditions most common or hazardous in speeding-related crashes.

“The workplace for thousands of men and women across Florida is alongside our roadways. Each time you travel through a work zone, remember, you are entering their workspace, and their safety is in your hands,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The Florida Highway Patrol recognizes the importance of work zone safety and asks each motorist to slow down, stay alert, and eliminate distractions when approaching a work zone to create a safer driving environment for all.”

