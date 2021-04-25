Remembrance of Confederate soldiers

Eleven Southern states will observe Monday, April 26, 2021 as Confederate Memorial Day. In some of those states, the observance is called “Confederate Heroes Day” or “Confederate Decoration Day“.

The legislature in the State of Florida enacted the cultural holiday to be observed on the fourth Monday in April each year, as did Alabama and Georgia. Mississippi designates the “last Monday in April” to honor these distinguished American veterans who died in military service. So, it usually falls on the same day in all four states.

Several St Johns County residents whose ancestors fought in the American Civil War (April 12, 1861 – April 9, 1865) tell Historic City News that with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, they will enjoy the Monday Holiday by getting outdoors with their families and friends.

Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine is encouraging descendants of the forty-six front-line soldiers whose bodies were never returned home to St Johns County for a proper burial, to visit the authentic artifact to their memories, although it is now located at Trout Creek Memorial Park and Marina.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the 1879 cenotaph that stood peacefully in the Plaza de la Constitution for over 140-years, was relocated 20+ miles out-of-town by City Manager John Regan, against the will of the descendants.

**The remaining Southern states observe the holiday as follows:

(TX) January 19, (NC) May 10, (SC) May 10, (VA) May 30, (KY) June 3, (LA) June 3 and (TN) June 3.

