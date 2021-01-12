Historic City News was informed by Barbara Golden, spokesman for the Visitors and Convention Bureau that Florida’s Historic Coast is “open for business” and there are some really cool things happening in 2021. Golden asks that while participating in events, please be safe and follow CDC guidelines. Wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently and practice 6′ safe distancing.

Nights of Lights continues to shine each night with dozens of tours and activities to enjoy. There are several safe distancing events along with virtual event options, and plenty of outdoor adventures available for your participation. Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42-miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.

For information call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Twitter: @FlHistoricCoast Instagram: @FloridasHistoricCoast Facebook: Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine

Featured Ongoing Events:

Virtual Screenings from The Corazon Cinema and Café

A virtual cinema is a new way for audiences to watch latest releases from the safety of homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting your favorite local independent theater, like The Corazon. Featured films include Stand!, Three Summers, Hero on the Front, Zappa, and other classic and art cinemas. Rentals are $12 for 72 hours. www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com/showtimes

Nights of Lights

Brilliantly shining through January 31, enjoy St. Augustine glowing with holiday magic – from the ground to the rooftops. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, St. Augustine’s Night of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the nation’s oldest city. Enjoy tours and other happenings taking place throughout the Holiday Season. Every evening beginning at dusk. www.NightsofLights.com

Nights of Pints

Coinciding with St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights, local St. Augustine breweries are hosting Nights of Pints with a passport for craft beer lovers and stops at local breweries. Purchase an official Nights of Pints shirt and receive one (1) pint at each participating brewery: Old Coast Ales, Ancient City Brewing, Bog Brewery or Dog Rose Brewing Company. Learn more at www.facebook.com/nightsofpints

Virtual Tours of Historic Flagler College

Flagler’s Legacy Tours partnered with a local St. Augustine company, Listing Solutions, to capture the immersive 3D images of the interior of the former famed hotel. Areas included are the courtyard, the Flagler Room, the Dining Hall, Rotunda and the Solarium. Virtual tours are accessible through mobile devices or on desktop and are free to view.

Monday – Sunday, January 11-17

Light up the Beach

Enjoy colorful light displays along A1A Beach Boulevard and St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park as the St. Augustine Beach Lights up The Beach this 2020 holiday season. The lights will shine each evening through January 17, 2021. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach www.sabevents.com

Tuesday-Sunday, January 12- 17

Crazy Cuisines Exhibition

From veggie tales to funky fungi, this is not your average side dish. This juried art exhibit will be in-gallery and online at the St. Augustine Art Association. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday noon-4 p.m. Admission is free. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Wednesday, January 13

Wednesday St. Augustine Beach Pier Farmer’s Market

From 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday enjoy fresh food, live music, craft shopping & fun at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. www.wednesdaypierfarmersmarket.com

Thursday, January 14

Coconut Barrel Farmer’s Market

From 6-9 p.m. every Thursday come enjoy fresh food, live music, craft shopping & fun at the Coconut Barrel Artisan Market. 3175 U.S. Highway 1 South, St. Augustine www.coconutbarrel.com/events-1

Thursday- Monday, January 14-18

St. Augustine Virtual Film Festival

The 11th annual Saint Augustine Film Festival will take place January 14-24, 2021 ONLINE in a digital format. Independent and foreign films will be screened virtually this year. Stay updated at www.staugfilmfest.com

Friday, January 15

Owl & Sunset Symphony

Join County Naturalist AyoLane Halusky at Beluthahatchee Park to learn about owls and enjoy nature’s symphony as you experience the transition from light to dark. Water birds and owls often come out to join the evening symphony. A representative from The Stetson Kennedy Foundation will share some local history. This program is FREE, register here. Beluthahatchee Park, 1501 SR 13, Fruit Cove. For more info, contact AyoLane Halusky at ahalusky@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0348

Saturday, January 16

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market

From 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. shoppers stroll up and down the vendor-lined pathways of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market, browsing more than 100 tents loaded with local produce, flowers, baked goods, handmade arts and crafts and more. Admission into the market is free. 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-315-9252 www.theamp.com/community/farmers-market

Artisan Pop-Up Market on Airstream Row

The Airstream Row on Vilano Beach will feature up to 25 vendors providing food, crafts and art from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It all takes place at 190 Vilano Rd.

Monday, January 18

Dr. King Happy Birthday and 36th Annual Commemorative Celebration

Join the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of St. Johns County for a commemorative breakfast at the Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College, located at 14 Granada St., at 9:30 a.m. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, an African-American organization which focuses on supporting and advocating for publishers of the nation’s more than 200 black newspapers. Admission is free; however, registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.mlkcelebrationcommittee.com