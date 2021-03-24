Gary Lesser elected President-elect Designate of The Florida Bar

Longtime Florida Bar leader and West Palm Beach attorney Gary Lesser will be sworn in as president-elect at the Annual Florida Bar Convention on June 11, when current President-elect Michael Tanner, of Jacksonville, becomes president. Lesser will serve as president for the 2022-23 Bar year.

Lesser won over fellow Board of Governors member Steven Davis of Miami after receiving 11,817 votes to Davis’s 6,922 votes.

The balloting also decided one Board of Governors race and a runoff for another race. The Florida Bar Board of Governors for the Eleventh Circuit, Seat 6 will be Leslie B. Rothenberg who outpolled Frances G. De La Guardia 1,863-1,734. The Fifteenth Circuit, Seat 4 race will require runoff between Manuel Farach and Michael J. Gelfand. Ballots for that race will be mailed to eligible voters in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit on or before April 1, 2021.

Lesser is finishing his 10th year on the Board of Governors where he has three times chaired the Legislation Committee and served on the Executive Committee for four years. He has also served on several other board committees including the Special Committee on the 2017 Constitution Revision and Strategic Planning panels. and served as chair of the Professional Ethics Committee.

Lesser is the Managing Partner of Lesser, Lesser Landy & Smith PLLC, a 11-attorney personal injury firm. He received his undergraduate degree in 1989 in International Affairs from The George Washington University, and his law degree in 1992 from the University of Miami, where he was editor-in-chief of the law school newspaper.

Prior to joining his present firm in 1992, Lesser was an intern while in law school at Aronovitz Trial Lawyers and he also worked with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Legal Project. He has handled personal injury cases ranging from motorcycle accidents and motor vehicle wrongful deaths to pedestrian deaths and damages from sexual abuse of minors.

Lesser is a member of the Health Law Section, where he also serves as board liaison, and to the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law and Trial Lawyers sections. He has been a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association since 1992 and has chaired its Professionalism and Medical Legal committees. Lesser is married to Jennifer with three daughters Lillian, Josie, and Rebecca.