Inaugural A1A Cruise Night this Saturday

It’s almost time to cruise at the “Inaugural A1A Cruise Night” and all Historic City News readers are invited by our financial institution and the event sponsor, VyStar Credit Union, to participate and be a spectator in this soon-to-be-classic local event.

Saturday, November 13, 2021, participate in “A1A Cruise Night” from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and on Sunday, November 14th, enjoy the main show on the Nocatee Event Field from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. located at 245 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

The 2021 Ponte Vedra Auto show is presented by St Augustine-based attraction, Art ‘n Motion in association with the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Johns County Tourism Development Council.

The Main Auto Show features up to 200 classic and collector cars on display for inspection and judging on Sunday, November 14th on the Nocatee Event Field. Show admission and vehicle parking are free to spectators for the Sunday event.

A1A Cruise Night participating VyStar Credit Union locations:

VyStar Booth 245 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

VyStar Nocatee 100 Village Lake Drive, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

VyStar Ponte Vedra 212 Ponte Vedra Drive, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082

VyStar Jax Beach 100 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

VyStar Neptune Beach 1307 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266