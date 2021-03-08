Local high school student earns prestigious Eagle Scout Award

Historic City News was informed today by Boy Scouts of America Troop #63 spokesman Al Crutchfield, that St. Augustine High School student and troop member Germari Rickerson, was recently awarded the prestigious Eagle Scout Award.

During a regular meeting of Troop # 63 held at CPS Bosco House, located at 10 Sebastian Avenue in St. Augustine, Rickerson’s mother and father participated in a special ceremony during which Rickerson was presented his Eagle Scout award pin.

“To qualify for the Eagle Scout award, Rickerson met a series of significant requirements, went through an application process, and submitted an Eagle Project for approval,” Crutchfield said. “As part of his Eagle Scout award, Rickerson completed a community service project that called for planning and development, that required the leadership of others, and was preapproved by the North Florida Council of Boy Scouts of America.”

Rickerson’s Eagle project was the successful design and construction of a storage pantry box for the distribution of non-perishable food items to the homeless at Home Away on SR-207 in St. Augustine.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouting programs of Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1910, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million Boy Scouts. Only four percent of Boy Scouts participating in the leadership program have earned this rank, and only three percent are Black. Boy Scouts must successfully complete a lengthy review process to earn this prestigious award.

Scouts that earn this award can reference their Eagle Scout rank for academic, vocational, and military recognition, including scholarships and advanced enlistment grade.