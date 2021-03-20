Local Tea Party meeting hosts special speaker in Hastings

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites all Historic City News subscribers to attend the next open meeting to be held on March 23rd at 6:30 pm. This month’s featured speaker will be Luna Lopez, Republican candidate for Florida’s 4th Congressional District — currently represented by Congressman John Rutherford.

Limited free parking is available at Norma D’s Kitchen, located at 224 N Main Street in Hastings Florida. Arrive early for the best seats and to order from the menu if you are hungry. Beverage service is available, all food service is available ala carte.

Lopez built a successful enterprise as a professional cosmetologist for 17 years. This career choice put her in intimate contact with thousands of people from all walks of life. Other educational credentials include: Job Corp—Home Health Aide Certification; Keiser University—Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with studies in Abnormal Psychology, Victimology, Criminology, Deviant Behavior, and Harvard—Certified in Neuroscience and Completing Children’s Rights Certification.

An informal question and answer session will follow the meeting, subject to available time.

Prominent issues that will be discussed will include the fight against corruption, tackling our educational system, second amendment rights, and opposition to open-border immigration.

This meeting is open to all conservative voters and you need not be a member to attend or participate in the discussion. Members are encouraged to bring along a guest. There is no admission charge required.

Although Lopez was born in Atlanta in 1985, her family’s diverse working-class background, her mother being an Afro-Asian immigrant from Trinidad, and her father, an American-born Scottish/Irish/Welsh-Scandinavian, gives Lopez a greater understanding of the assimilation of several distinct cultures in America.