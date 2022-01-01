New Year’s resolution: Be a well-prepared St Johns County voter

As Historic City News subscribers ring in 2022, St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes says that she is prepared for the elections in the coming year and she thinks our readers should be, too. It is never too soon to begin your research on those people who will offer themselves as candidates for public office.

The best place to start is to acquaint yourself with the seats that will appear on the 2022 Primary and General Election ballots. Then learn about the voting track record for the incumbents who currently hold each of those seats and if they plan to run for re-election. It will be important for you to know if an incumbent seat holder faces opposition for their seat.

According to Oakes’ website, the following local offices are scheduled for election in 2022:

St Johns County Judge – Group 2

St Johns County Commissioners – Districts 2 and 4

St Johns County School Board Members – Districts 1, 3 and 4

Municipalities:

City of St Augustine – Seats 3 (Mayor), 4 and 5

City of St Augustine Beach – Seats 3, 4 and 5

Special Districts:

Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seats 2 and 4

St Johns County Airport Authority – Groups 1, 2 and 3

St Johns County Soil and Water Conservation District – Groups 1, 2 and 5

St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Groups 1, 3 and 5

Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach – Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7

Community Development Districts:

Aberdeen Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and5

Bannon Lakes Community Development District – Seats 4 and 5

Brandy Creek Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 5

Creekside at Twin Creeks Community Development District – Seats TBD

Durbin Crossing Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 5

Glen St Johns Community Development District – Seats 1, 4 and 5

Heritage Landing Community Development District – Seats 2, 3 and 4

Heritage Park Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 5

Isles of Bartram Park Community Development District – Seats 2 and 4

Julington Creek Plantation Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 4

Madeira Community Development District – Seats 1 and 2

Marshall Creek Community Development District – Seats 1, 2 and 3

Meadow View at Twin Creeks Community Development District – Seats 2 and 5

Rivers Edge Community Development District – Seats 2 and 4

Sampson Creek Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 5

Six Mile Creek Community Development District – Seats 2 and 4

Southaven Community Development District – Seats 1, 4 and 5

St Johns Forest Community Development District – Seats 1, 2 and 3

Sweetwater Creek Community Development District – Seats 1 and 2

Tolomato Community Development District – Seats 2, 4 and 5

Trout Creek Community Development District – Seats 1 and 2

Turnbull Creek Community Development District – Seats 1, 3 and 5

Twin Creeks North Community Development District – Seats TBD

World Commerce Community Development District – Seats 1, 2 and 3

Each election year, members of the Editorial Review Board provide our readers with their endorsements in important local races. Taken collectively, as a volunteer Board, the recommendations from this group of local experts have been amazingly accurate. We are credited with identifying several first-time qualifiers who went on to be elected and have been good stewards of their office.

If you have questions for the Elections Office, you can visit them at 4455 Avenue A in St Augustine or on the Internet at www.votesjc.com, or call 904.823.2238.