City Fire Prevention Chief Bob Growick announces retirement

St Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles announced to local Historic City News reporters that Fire Prevention Chief Bob Growick will be retiring from the City effective February 22, 2022. Chief Growick is a 40-year veteran of the fire service and has served as the city’s Fire Marshal since August 2, 2013.

In a final announcement prior to his retirement, Growick was informed by Chief Aviles that he has been named “Fire Marshal of the Year for 2020” by the Florida Fire Chief Association.

“I could not ask for a more professional and dedicated individual to head our fire prevention division.” Chief Aviles remarked. “Chief Growick’s dedication and professionalism are beyond reproach and reflect the highest standards of the Fire Service. I’m proud of this recognition for Bob, it is well-deserved.”

Growick also served three years as the Northeast Regional Director of the Florida Fire Marshals Inspector Association and the President of the Northeast Florida Fire Prevention Association. He is an active participant in the region and is often called upon by his peers for his knowledge and expertise.

Chief Growick was responsible for numerous successful initiatives, which include managing the city’s short-term rental ordinance and safety inspection program along with a widely successful in-home smoke detector installation program, that also includes smoke detectors for the hearing impaired.

“When I began my career as Fire Marshal, I established a goal for my programs – our motto was Invest in Tomorrow, Work Safe Today,” Growick said. “I believe the programs I have created do just that, and I am certain I’m leaving this department in very capable hands.”

During the pandemic, Growick developed a series of fire safety education videos to ensure the delivery of vital public safety information to the public.

Additionally, at the time of the award Growick was the city’s sole plans reviewer, he manages inspection records of over 1200 businesses, conducts all fire investigations, and developed an internal recertification program for members of the department who are fire safety inspectors.