News Break: Plea deal and sentencing hearing this afternoon for sheriff’s former Director of Finance

Raye Annette Brutnell will appear at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon to enter a felony plea and sentencing in the criminal matter of the State of Florida vs Raye Annette Brutnall that began three years ago, on November 20, 2018. The case will be heard before Circuit Court Judge R. Lee Smith in courtroom 328.

What began as 163 felony and misdemeanor charges after the initial embezzlement investigation of Brutnell, the Director of Finance for former Sheriff David Shoar, has been whittled down to 11 felony charges:

GRAND THEFT OVER $100,000 (812.014 2a1)

GRAND THEFT OVER $20,000 (812.014 1 & 2)

EXECUTING A SCHEME TO DEFRAUD ON A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION (655.0322)

CRIMINAL USE OF PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION (817.568)

CRIMINAL USE OF PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION (817.568)

FRAUDULENTLY CREATING OR USING COUNTERFEIT OR FICTITIOUS PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION INFORMATION (817.568)

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT (838.022 1c)

FORGING A BANK BILL (831.07)

UTTERING FORGED BILL, CHECK OR DRAFT (831.09)

UNLAWFUL USE OF A TWO WAY COMMUNICATION DEVICE (934.215)

FAILURE TO PROPERLY APPLY SOLICITED CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS (496.415)

After a warrant was issued in St Johns County for her arrest, Brutnell turned herself in at the Flagler County jail on November 20, 2018, at 11:10 a.m. She has been free on a $265,000 bond since her release from the Flagler County jail, November 20, 2018, at 7:15 p.m.

On March 25th of last year (2020) a yet-to-be-satisfied Consent Final Judgment against Raye Annette Brutnell was recorded in St Johns County Civil Court; indicating damages in the amount of $685,756, which shall bear interest, from year to year, at the applicable statutory interest rate pursuant to §55.03, Florida Statutes.

Historic City News will be standing by to report on the outcome of today’s criminal proceedings.

